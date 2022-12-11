Harry Styles sparks fans’ reaction as he reveals new tattoo

FileFootage

Harry Styles recently sent friends into a frenzy after he unveiled a new tattoo in a ‘cheeky’ new photo.



Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the 28-year-old singer dropped a photo of him gazing up at the sky while a new tattoo on his bare thigh was easily visible.

The new ink bore the words ‘Brasil!’

The photo garnered a massive response from fans as one wrote: “Goodness me” while a fashion designer Harris Reed joked: ‘Cheekiest boy alive’.

“HARRY WHAT IN THE WATERMELON SUGAR IS THIS,” read the third comment while a fourth fan wrote: “OMG WE CAN SEE THE TATTOO.”

“Harry you can’t do this to me,” another comment read.

Meanwhile, the Watermelon Sugar singer recently parted ways with Olivia Wilde who is alleged “still very upset about the breakup.”

“Olivia thought going on vacation would allow her to decompress,” an insider told Us Weekly.