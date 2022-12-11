Kim Kardashian told to 'please change' her pose over 'duck face' selfies

Kim Kardashian are upset with her latest social media update.
Turning of her Instagram on Saturday, the 41-year-old shared a snap of herself in a silver dress as she posed with a pout and a peace sign.
The diva captioned the photo with a lips emoticon.
Within hours since the picture dropped, fans flooded the reality TV star's comment section with critical comments.
"Can't you just take a photo with a straight face?" one asked
Another questioned: "Why do you still do the duck face?"
"Why do you make your face look like that?" a third wrote.
"Boring, please change," and another claimed,
"I literally unfollowed her when I saw this because I couldn’t stand the constant duck faces anymore."
