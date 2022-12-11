Prince Harry, Meghan Markle advised to not attend King Charles Coronation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have all eyes on them as royal experts continue to speculate about the couple’s appearance at King Charles III’s coronation on May 6.
Former Cabinet Minister said that the couple “categorically should not be” at Westminster Abbey as a poll revealed that nearly half of Britons don’t support the Sussexes’ presence at the ceremony.
Former Conservative leader Duncan Smith told The Mail on Sunday: “If they dislike the Royal Family so much why would they attend the Coronation?
On the other hand, David Mellor said: “They shouldn’t come to the Coronation. They categorically shouldn’t come. They make money out of selling their family down the river. I think it should be made clear that the British people do not want them there.
He added that people would be “perfectly entitled to boo if the couple did turn up”. “They are a sad pair and there is no hope for them on their current course,” he added.
