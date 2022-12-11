Prince Harry ‘letting’ Meghan Markle mock Queen ‘like an idiot

File Footage

Prince Harry has just come under fire for ‘continually’ letting Queen Elizabeth be mocked, all the while ‘grinning like an idiot’.



This allegation has been issued by Sky News host Rita Panahi, in her newest chat.

She began the call-out by weighing in on how Prince Harry sat “there and grins like an idiot” while Meghan Markle continued to “mock his grandmother” over a curtsy during the doc.

She even went on to point out how, “He looked uncomfortable – he didn’t look like he was on board with that.”

“But at the end of the day, he sat there and grinned like an idiot as she pretends that ‘oh, I had no idea meeting the Queen was a big deal and I had to curtsey, oh my God’.”