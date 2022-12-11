Prince Harry ‘letting’ Meghan Markle mock Queen ‘like an idiot

Prince Harry has just come under fire for ‘continually’ letting Queen Elizabeth be mocked, all the while ‘grinning like an idiot’.
This allegation has been issued by Sky News host Rita Panahi, in her newest chat.
She began the call-out by weighing in on how Prince Harry sat “there and grins like an idiot” while Meghan Markle continued to “mock his grandmother” over a curtsy during the doc.
She even went on to point out how, “He looked uncomfortable – he didn’t look like he was on board with that.”
“But at the end of the day, he sat there and grinned like an idiot as she pretends that ‘oh, I had no idea meeting the Queen was a big deal and I had to curtsey, oh my God’.”
Varun says he looks more like a South hero than a North hero
The couple celebrated their 22 years of marriage last month.
Al Pacino has the talent to shock and surprise people at the same time
Will Smith's 'Emancipation' opened to mixed reviews
The docuseries was announced earlier in the year and it aims to discuss the complicated and difficult subjects that...
Netflix: list of movies and series streaming worldwide in the upcoming week of December