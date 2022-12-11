See how Al Pacino shocked everyone at THIS award show: Watch

Al Pacino surprised game lovers by appearing out of the blue at the Academy equivalent, Game Awards 2022.

As per The Independent, when the host Geoff Keighley called The Godfather star to the stage, the audience appeared shocked.

“It’s really good to see you here,” Pacino, 82, said after arriving on the stage, adding: “This is an experience for me.”

Pacino continued, “[It’s] one I didn’t expect, so here I am, doing surprising things for myself, as usual.”

However, the Oscar winner also admitted he was struggling to see the autocue, saying, “Anyway, it may come as a shock to you, but I... It’s hard for me to see the teleprompter.”

The 82-year-old also revealed that he didn’t play video games often, “In truth, I don't play a whole lot of video games,” he said, adding, “However, I have spent a lot of time watching my kids play them.”

Pacino then gave Christopher Judge the Best Performance of the Year award for God of War Ragnarok.