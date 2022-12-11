Prince William asks Kate Middleton to ‘think twice’ before TV interview

file footage

Prince William reportedly doesn’t want his wife Kate Middleton greenlighting a possible TV interview in response to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix show Harry & Meghan.

In Touch Weekly reported on Friday, December 9, that close sources have suggested the Princess of Wales is ‘hell-bent’ on sitting down for a tell-all to reveal the Royal side of story in their ongoing rift with the Sussexes, who have recently dropped an explosive Netflix docuseries.

However, the same source was also cited by the publication as saying that “Prince William has warned his wife to think twice before giving the green light to a potential interview.”

While William seems to be wary of heading to the media to set the record straight, the insider did reveal that he is equally as ‘livid’ at Prince Harry and Meghan as his wife Kate Middleton.

The insider also noted: “The docuseries is the final nail in the coffin for Harry and Meghan’s relationship with the royals.”