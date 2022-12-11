 
close
Sunday December 11, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Netflix new releases: full list from December 12-18

Netflix: list of movies and series streaming worldwide in the upcoming week of December

By Web Desk
December 11, 2022
Netflix new releases: full list from December 12-18
Netflix new releases: full list from December 12-18

Netflix has a huge collection of movies, series, anime, and stand-up comedy for its subscribers for the upcoming week of December.

Here's the list of Netflix releases coming from December 12, 2022 to December 18, 2022.

Coming to Netflix on December 12th

  • My Next Guest with David Letterman and Volodymyr Zelenskyy (2022)

Coming to Netflix on December 13th

  • Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure
  • Last Chance U: Basketball (Season 2)
  • Single’s Inferno (Season 2)
  • Tom Papa: What a Day! (2022)

Coming to Netflix on December 14th

  • Blood Ties / Las Villamizar
  • Don’t Pick Up The Phone (Season 1)
  • Glitter (Season 1)
  • I Believe in Santa (2022)
  • Kangaroo Valley (2022)

Coming to Netflix on December 15th

  • Critical Thinking (2020)
  • Harry & Meghan (Volume 2)
  • Sonic Prime (Season 1)
  • The Hills (Seasons 1-2)
  • Violet Evergarden: Recollections (2022)
  • Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery (2022)
  • Would You Like A Cup of Coffee? (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix on December 16th

  • A Storm for Christmas
  • BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths (2022)
  • Beast of Bangalore: Indian Predator
  • Cook at all Costs
  • Dance Monsters
  • Far From Home
  • How to Ruin Christmas (Season 3)
  • Paradise PD (Season 4)
  • Private Lesson (2022) Summer Job
  • The Recruit
  • The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari (2022)

Coming to Netflix on December 18th

  • Side Effects (2013)