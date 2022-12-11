Netflix new releases: full list from December 12-18

Netflix has a huge collection of movies, series, anime, and stand-up comedy for its subscribers for the upcoming week of December.

Here's the list of Netflix releases coming from December 12, 2022 to December 18, 2022.

Coming to Netflix on December 12th

My Next Guest with David Letterman and Volodymyr Zelenskyy (2022)

Coming to Netflix on December 13th

Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure

Last Chance U: Basketball (Season 2)

Single’s Inferno (Season 2)

Tom Papa: What a Day! (2022)

Coming to Netflix on December 14th

Blood Ties / Las Villamizar

Don’t Pick Up The Phone (Season 1)

Glitter (Season 1)

I Believe in Santa (2022)

Kangaroo Valley (2022)

Coming to Netflix on December 15th

Critical Thinking (2020)

Harry & Meghan (Volume 2)

Sonic Prime (Season 1)

The Hills (Seasons 1-2)

Violet Evergarden: Recollections (2022)

Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery (2022)

Would You Like A Cup of Coffee? (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix on December 16th

A Storm for Christmas

BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths (2022)

Beast of Bangalore: Indian Predator

Cook at all Costs

Dance Monsters

Far From Home

How to Ruin Christmas (Season 3)

Paradise PD (Season 4)

Private Lesson (2022) Summer Job

The Recruit

The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari (2022)

Coming to Netflix on December 18th