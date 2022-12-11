 
December 11, 2022
Tumblr reveals best K-pop groups list 2022

By Web Desk
December 11, 2022
Tumblr has unveiled the 2022 list of the best K-pop groups and artists.

As the year is coming to an end, the social networking site summed up the past year in Tumblr and revealed the list of the best K-pop group in 2022.

The ranking is determined after gathering big data from October 21, 2021, to October 2022 based on user conversation, reaches, tags, posts, and likes.

BTS sweeping the top five spots on the list of top K-pop stars of 2022.

Top K-Pop Groups of 2022

  1. BTS
  2. Stray Kids
  3. ATEEZ
  4. SEVENTEEN (+3)
  5. TWICE (+1)
  6. BLACKPINK (-2)
  7. ENHYPEN (+4)
  8. NCT 127 (+2)
  9. Red Velvet (+6)
  10. TXT (+7)
  11. EXO (-2)
  12. NCT DREAM
  13. SHINee (-8)
  14. LOONA (-6)
  15. ITZY (+3)
  16. MONSTA X (-2)
  17. aespa (+4)
  18. Dreamcatcher (+1)
  19. THE BOYZ (-3)
  20. GOT7 (-7)


Top K-Pop Stars of 2022

  1. BTS’s Jungkook
  2. BTS’s Jimin
  3. BTS’s V
  4. BTS’ Suga
  5. BTS’s RM
  6. Stray Kids’ Hyunjin (+3)
  7. BTS’s Jin (-1)
  8. Stray Kids’ Bang Chan
  9. BTS’s J-Hope (-2)
  10. Stray Kids’ Felix (+5)
  11. Stray Kids’ Lee Know (+7)
  12. BLACKPINK’s Jennie (new)
  13. Stray Kids’ Changbin (+13)
  14. TXT’s Yeonjun (-1)
  15. TWICE’s Momo (+17)
  16. Stray Kids’ Han (+4)
  17. EXO’s Kai (new)
  18. ATEEZ’s Seonghwa (-2)
  19. TWICE’s Nayeon (+20)
  20. Red Velvet’s Joy (+9)