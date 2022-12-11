Netflix's 'The Walking Dead' confirmed the release date

Netflix has revealed the release date of final eleventh season of The Walking Dead the first in a post-apocalyptic zombie franchise.

The series is based on Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore and Charlie Adlard’s comic book series of the same name, which debuted on AMC all the way back in 2010.

The sequel will be available on Netflix in the United States on January 6, 2023.

The series carried 24-episode-based series will be available on the streaming giant which is two more than season 10.

The lead cast of the series includes Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Lauren Cohan, Christian Serratos, Josh McDermitt, Seth Gilliam, Ross Marquand, and Khary Payton.

After a global zombie apocalypse, The Walking Dead known as walkers shambles toward living people and other animals to consume them.