Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's intimate dance footage breaks the internet

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have mesmerised fans with their first dance and intimate wedding photos in the latest trailer for their explosive Netflix series' next episodes.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not seem to hide anything from public as they shared never-before-seen photos of their wedding in the new clip.

The couple revealed their first dance as husband and wife was to 1960s hit Land of a Thousand Dances. The couple proudly shared the photos in the new clip for their documentary.

Fans and other are sharing the footage and

Lilbet's mom, in new interview for the documentary, says: 'I just really wanted the music to be fun. Even our first dance.' She turns to Harry and asks: 'Song of Thousand Dances? A Thousand Dances? I always get it wrong.'



The next three episodes will be released on December 15, the same day of Kate Middleton’s Christmas carol concert.



The first three episodes of the couple's two-part Netflix series "Harry & Meghan" were released on Thursday morning, with the Royal Family no doubt braced for potential bombshell revelations as the tell-all take on royal life streams across the world.

