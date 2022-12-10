Nargis Fakhri says she gets annoyed when people talk about her dating life

Nargis Fakhri discussed the invasion of celebrities' privacy by users of social media and said she finds it annoying when people ask about her romantic life, according to the Hindustan Times.



Nargis shared that she has a problem with people highlighting personal details more than important things like work. She further added that the internet has distorted the definition of privacy and it feels like we are naked.

Nargis said, "The internet has distorted the definition of privacy. It feels like we're almost naked. I feel annoyed sometimes thinking why do people care about who I date? But I try to be nice about it.”

She further added, "I’m honest and authentic and I don’t see a problem if people ask me about my personal life. But the issue is that they highlight that instead of important stuff like work."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nargis Fakhri was last seen in Torbaaz on Netflix in 2020.