Victoria Beckham discloses magic makeup trick she uses to achieve 'button nose'

Victoria Beckham disclosed the magic makeup trick she uses to achieve her "button nose" while addressing nose job rumours.

The fashion designer discussed the long-running speculations during conversation with make-up guru Charlotte Tilbury in a new YouTube video.

After denying the rumours of ever undergoing a cosmetic surgery, Victoria revealed the secret behind her famous “button nose.”

Posh Spice said that she achieves the perfect nose just by using a makeup trick with contour. "People have also said that I've had a nose job. Never had a nose job, always had a nose like this," she shared.

Victoria demonstrated how she shaped her nose with bronzer and contouring in the video titled In Conversation with Victoria Beckham: Beauty Gifting Secrets

"It is the nose trick and that is where I love my Bronzing Brick. Each compact has two different tones so you can use it to contour as well as to bronze,” she said in the video.