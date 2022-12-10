Margot Robbie lands in hot water over improvised Babylon scene with Brad Pitt

Margot Robbie received severe backlash after she disclosed in a recent interview that she improvised an intimate scene with Brad Pitt in Babylon.

The Suicide Squad star was slammed on internet as social media users said that impromptu scene would be considered “assault” if she were a male actor.

During an interview with E! News, Robbie said that she took the opportunity to steal a kiss from the Bullet Train actor during one of the scenes.

“That wasn’t in the script,” shared the actor, “but I thought, ‘When else am I gonna get the chance to kiss Brad Pitt? I’m just going to go for it.’”

"Man would get canceled for the same thing," a user wrote as per a report by Newsweek while another asked, "Is that not assault?"

"Now imagine if this was the other way around," another user said as one noted, "Why, in this political climate, would you share this information with us