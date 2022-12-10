Prince William 'wounds' laid bare as Prince Harry, Meghan Markle talk about trauma

Prince William is branded the real victim and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry lash out at the Institution.
The explosive Harry & Meghan on Netflix is created to hurt the new Prince of Wales, says royal expert Daniela Elser.
Ms Elser writes: "Today, the day after the night before, something has become clear and that there is something of a forgotten victim in this sorry saga – ol’ William."
She added that William is "the one who pushed their mother's tissues under the bathroom door as she cried inside" and the one who "tried to support his brother when they were both grief-stricken teenagers".
She added: "The now Prince of Wales’ suffering generally gets lost when we talk about the Great Megxit Mess and in the face of Sussexes’ prime time keening."
Ms Elser described this as "rubbing salt in the wound" after William previously "issued an unusually forceful statement saying it should never be played again after last year’s Dyson inquiry found that the princess had been duped into taking part".
