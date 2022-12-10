Prince Harry says Kate Middleton handled 'pain' given by Royals

Prince Harry is all praises for Kate Middleton over her dealings with the Royal Family.
The Duke of Sussex opened up about the plight of women marrying into the family during episode on of his documentary Harry & Meghan.
He began by talking about "the pain and suffering of women marrying into the institution" and spoke of the challenges they face.
Harry then added that he was afraid how is he going to find someone "willing and capable to be able to withstand all the baggage that comes with being" with him.
Hello Magazine now reports that the Duke was directing his comment towards Prince William wife Kate, while describing her as "willing and capable."
In the docuseries, Harry also added: "Every relationship I had, within weeks or months, was splattered all over the newspapers and that person's family harassed and their life turned upside down."
