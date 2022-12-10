Kanye West asks Kim Kardashian to 'come to God' in final message

Kanye West has a special plea for ex wife Kim Kardashian.

In a resurfaced video from his interview with Alex Jones, the rapper revealed that he wanted Kim to marry newly divorced Tom Brady.

In his "final message" for the mother-of-four, Kanye began: "Marry somebody great. Go marry Tom Brady, whatever you want to do but get married and use your platform as an influence to keep families together. Don't let the devil use you."

This comes a few days after the couple finalised their divorce and decided upon joint custody of their children.