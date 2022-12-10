Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Netflix show is a ‘huge disappointment’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just come under fire for creating a ‘total royal disappointment’.



This claim against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has been issued by research psychologist Peggy Drexler.

She started by writing in the CNN piece, “Indeed, what we learn from “Harry & Meghan” is that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are less interested in staying out of the spotlight than in staying in complete control of how that spotlight makes them look. But, well, that’s just not how celebrity works.”



“Which is just one reason ‘Harry & Meghan’ is a royal disappointment. The couple quit the family because they didn’t want the attention. But, very clearly, what they didn’t want was the negative attention, or any criticism whatsoever — a very primitive (and, ironically, very royal) attitude. In life — in real life — there is no good without the bad.”

“The production, then, is an effort not to be revealing in an honest and genuine way, to reveal ‘the full truth” that “no one knows’ — as Harry says in the film’s opening few minutes — but to drum up sympathy for themselves.”

Before concluding “Indeed, when asked why she wanted to make this documentary, Meghan answers, ‘When you feel like people haven’t gotten any sense of who you are for so long, it’s really nice to just be able to have the opportunity to let people have a bit more of a glimpse into what’s happened and also who we are’.”