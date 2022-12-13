Netflix series 'Half Bad: The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself’ won’t return for season 2

Netflix series Half Bad: The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself series will not be renewed for another season.



Imaginarium, the production company behind the series confirmed the cancelation of the series via Twitter.

Joe Barton, the showrunner of the series also apologized to the fans for not renewing the show and said that "Sadly, yes, Netflix has canceled this. Very proud of it and really liked the people I got to make it with. Sorry not to be able to finish the story…"

Jay Lycurgo, who plays the character of Nathan in the series also tweeted that "Oh how there was so much more to tell. Me, emilien and nadia felt very emotional about the shows end. We weren’t emotional about the decision."

"I can’t tell you how grateful I am! Let’s always find the positives, and remember sometimes the bad times are the good times," the actor continued.

The eight-episode series first season was released on the streaming platform on October 28, 2022.-