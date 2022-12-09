Ranbir Kapoor reveals his biggest insecurity

Ranbir Kapoor appeared at Red Sea International Film Festival

Ranbir Kapoor is a star. He has ruled the industry for a decade now and he has always taken his work a little too serious. His movies are his identity and he has always stayed true to it. The superstar has revealed his biggest insecurity in a recent interview.

He appeared at Red Sea International Film Festival and amidst a short interview, he revealed his biggest insecurity. His biggest insecurity is his kids being young while he turns 60 and whether or not he will be able to run around with them.

As quoted by Brut India, he said, "My biggest insecurity is that when my children are 20 and 21, I will be 60 years old. Will I be able to play football with them? Will I be able to run with them?"

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announced their first child in June. They tied the knot in April at an intimate ceremony. The couple was recently seen in Brahmastra helmed by Ayan Mukerji which also starred Mouni Roy and Amitabh Bachchan in prodigal roles.