Taylor Swift turns director for ‘All too Well’ short film, drops behind-the-scenes clip

Taylor Swift treated fans an inside look at her creative process in making All Too Well: The Short Film on Instagram.

The Anti-Hero singer, 32, who is currently basking under the success of her latest released album – Midnights- shared a video on Thursday of behind-the-scenes footage from the set of the film, which she directed and released in November 2021.

In the nearly seven-minute, Swift was seen coaching Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien to bring her visions to life for the film.

Swift shared the video with the caption, "The first seeds of this short film were planted over 10 years ago, and I'll never forget the behind-the-scenes moments of the shoot."

"I owe everything to [Sadie], O'Brien, my incredible DP [Rina Yang] and my producer [Saul Germaine]. I also want to say thank you to our wonderful background actors and crew who made this story come to life so naturally."

Swift continued: "I loved every second of it and I will always remember it. All. Too. Well."

The Bejeweled singer was seen guiding the stars while shooting scenes. "I feel like you guys have the kind of natural chemistry that like, comes around once in a lifetime and just like, happens and it's sweet and it's playful," she tells O'Brien.

Swift talked about making All Too Well: The Short Film at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. She said that she needed the benefit of time and hindsight in order to complete the project.