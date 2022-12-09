Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face public wrath: 'You destroyed the Royal Family'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were bombarded with hatred in New York days before the release of their explosive series.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who attended the New York City Gala to accept a philanthropy award this week, were asked a humilationg questions outside the venue.

As the duo went inside, they were screamed at by royal fans.

"Harry, what do you think about destroying the Royal Family," one wrote.

"Meghan, you destroyed the Royal Family," another questioned.

Later, In her speech while accepting the Ripple of Hope Award for standing strong against structural racism, Meghan said: "The enduring dream of RFK of a just and peaceful world is so much more than a simple hope.

"It’s a direct ask, a specific challenge, a call to action, a test of individual courage and collective spirit.

"And his appeal to humanity is as relevant today as it was in 1966 when he stood before the University of Cape Town, a place we’ve visited and hold close to our hearts.

"And he delivered a vision for the common good of society."

The Duchess continued: "He also said those ripples build a current which can sweep down the mightiest walls of oppression and resistance."

"We understand this honour, not about the culmination of a life’s work, but instead and in many ways for us, a beginning."

She also vowed to fight the "walls of oppression" while marking two years after quitting UK.