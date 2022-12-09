Prince Harry, Meghan Markle doc ‘not living up to its billings’: ‘Going to fail quickly’

File Footage

Some experts warn of the incoming ‘death’ of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries.



Former BBC royal correspondent Michael Cole made this claim against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in an interview with GB News.

“This is all sizzle and no steak; an expression I'm sure Netflix will understand. Where is the beef?”



“Because it is not living up to its billings and if we are just going to be treated to six episodes of them blandly saying ‘we are wonderful and the others are horrible, we are right and they are wrong’, I think that is going to pall quite quickly.”

“We have now just seen the first three episodes. But it is not a good look you know, whinging and whining,” he also went on to note.

Before concluding he even drew some contrasts between the glamorous life of the Sussexes and that of the rest of the world, noting how in certain areas, “there are people afraid to turn on their central heating because they don't think they can pay the bill.”