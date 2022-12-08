 
Thursday December 08, 2022
Olivia Wilde looks gorgeous in crop top while out in LA

The House star split from pop star beau Harry Styles last month

By Web Desk
December 08, 2022
Olivia Wilde looked gorgeous in two different outfits while out and about in Los Angeles on Wednesday, after making a fashion splash at the 2022 People's Choice Awards the night before.

The House star, 38 - who split from pop star beau Harry Styles, 28, last month - rocked a quirky cropped green cat sweater, while grabbing lunch with her brother.

Earlier in the day, the Don't Worry Darling director showed off her ripped midsection in a cropped grey tee and black bra, as she left a gym in Studio City in the morning.

The actress - born Olivia Jane Cockburn - paired the unusual short-sleeve pullover with light denim and sandals.

She further accessorized with a large brown teddy bear trim bag and sunglasses for the day.

The New York native wore her brunette tresses out of her face and in a high ponytail.

Meanwhile, her brother Charlie rocked a navy hoodie over a white T-shirt and black jeans.

The duo were seen having what looked to be an animated conversation while enjoying their lunch. 