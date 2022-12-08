Olivia Wilde looks gorgeous in crop top while out in LA

Olivia Wilde looked gorgeous in two different outfits while out and about in Los Angeles on Wednesday, after making a fashion splash at the 2022 People's Choice Awards the night before.

The House star, 38 - who split from pop star beau Harry Styles, 28, last month - rocked a quirky cropped green cat sweater, while grabbing lunch with her brother.

Earlier in the day, the Don't Worry Darling director showed off her ripped midsection in a cropped grey tee and black bra, as she left a gym in Studio City in the morning.

The actress - born Olivia Jane Cockburn - paired the unusual short-sleeve pullover with light denim and sandals.

She further accessorized with a large brown teddy bear trim bag and sunglasses for the day.

The New York native wore her brunette tresses out of her face and in a high ponytail.

Meanwhile, her brother Charlie rocked a navy hoodie over a white T-shirt and black jeans.

The duo were seen having what looked to be an animated conversation while enjoying their lunch.