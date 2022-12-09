Allison Williams and Alexander Dreymon make their relationship red carpet official as the couple walk down the red carpet together for the movie premiere of M3GAN.



On December 8, Allison Williams and Alexander Dreymon appeared at the movie premiere of M3GAN, starred by Allison Williams, at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.

According to Enews, the couple's high-profile date night comes a year after they welcomed their son, Arlo.

The Girls alum adopted a glamorous look in a sequined full-length gown. She chose to wear her hair down in loose waves and matched her glam with smokey eye shadow and nude lips.

The Last Kingdom star, on the other hand, looked handsome in a dark plaid suit over a white shirt, tie, and matching shoes.

Allison, 34, stars in the upcoming thriller, as a "roboticist for a toy company who gives her niece a full-sized A.I. doll named M3GAN in an attempt to help her cope with the loss of her parents with the help of a friend," cited from Enews.

Allison and Alexander met for the first time in 2019 on the set of their first film Horizon Line. The romance rumours sparked after Allison decided to separate from her husband Ricky Van Veen in June 2019 after four years of marriage.

Check out the happy couple:



