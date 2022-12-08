Karan Johar pens adorable birthday note for 'Megastar' Dharmendra

Karan Johar pens an adorable birthday note for 'Megastar' Dharmendra

On the occasion of Dharmendra's birthday, Karan Johar dedicated a heartfelt post to wish the Bollywood superstar.



Turning to his Instagram account, Karan wrote, "Happy Birthday to a megastar with the kindest heart and the warmest aura… it's been an honour, pleasure and privilege to direct you Dharamji…. @aapkadharam … you are a blessing to our film #rockyaurranikipremkahani."



In the first photo, Dharmendra wore a maroon sweater and a scarf as he smiled while standing in a room.

Dharmendra will be next seen in Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani which is directed by KJo himself.

The film also features Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.



