Meghan Markle reveals unseen footage of Prince Harry's proposal: WATCH

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry opened up about their very private engagement for the first time in their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, that debuted on December 8, 2022.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex dropped the first three episodes of their two-part Netflix series on Thursday, with one episode also featuring previously unseen footage from the royal couple’s engagement.

In the small snippet, which appears to be recorded by Meghan on her phone, Prince Harry is seen going down on one knee to pop the big question during an intimate picnic, with LED candles and white roses surrounding the couple.

Recalling the happy moment, Meghan excitedly shared in the docuseries: “We were so joyful and excited, it’s like ugh, we’re doing this!”

In the video snippet from the time, Meghan can also be heard talking to her friend Jess on the phone and right before Prince Harry’s proposal, is heard saying, “Oh my god, it’s happening!”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries comes as part of the couple’s multi-million-dollar deal with the streaming giant, with the second half of the series set to release on December 15.