Yo Yo Honey officially introduces Tina Thadani as his girlfriend

Both Tina and Honey Singh were spotted together at a recent event wearing matching outfits

Yo Yo Honey Singh publicly introduces model Tina Thadani as his new girlfriend at an event.

The duo walked hand-in-hand and wore matching outfits. Honey wore a black suit with a white shirt whereas Tina donned down a thigh-high slit black gown.

Singh also revealed that she was the one who gave name Honey 3.0 to his new music album. Thadani also featured in Honey Singh’s latest song Paris Ka Trip.

The rapper, during the event, added: “Meri girlfriend baithi hai Tina, isne mujhe ye naam dia hai. Isne bola ki ‘you are Honey 3.0 This is your third life.”

He also revealed that he has 48 songs in total in the album out of which he has finalized 10 songs.

Few months back, Honey Singh and wife Shalini Talwar got divorced. The two got married on January 2011 and they officially announced their divorce this year September. Reportedly, he paid INR 1 crore in maintenance for divorce settlement, reports PinkVilla.