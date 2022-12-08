Manoj Bajpayee’s mother Geeta Devi passes away at 80

Manoj Bajpayee will be next seen in an investigative thriller 'Dispatch'

Earlier today, Manoj Bajpayee lost his mother Geeta Devi.

As per the sources, the actor’s mother was admitted to the Pushpanjali Medical Centre and Max Superspeciality Hospital Delhi a week ago and was undergoing treatment.

So far, the exact cause of her death has not been disclosed but reportedly she was not well since the past 20 days.

Bajpayee’s publicist announced the sad news through an official statement, said: “Geeta Devi was 80 years old and she was not well for the past 20 days. Geeta Devi passed away today at 8:30 am. She died in Max Pushpanjali Hospital. Geeta Devi was Manoj Bajpayee’s pillar of strength. She is survived by three sons and three daughters.”

According to the reports, Devi’s health condition was improving a few days back, but last night, her condition deteriorated and she passed away in the morning.

The Family Man actor lost his father last year in October.

On the work front, Manoj Bajpayee will be starring in film Gulmohar alongside Sharmila Tagore. He further has an investigative thriller Dispatch directed by Kanu Behl in the pipeline, reports PinkVilla.