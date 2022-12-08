Prince Harry ‘utterly crushed’ under Meghan Markle’s thumb

File Footage

Prince Harry has reportedly ‘gotten comfortable’ living under the thumb of Meghan Markle.



This admission has been brought forward by royal biographer Hugo Vickers, according to a report by The Mirror.

Mr Vickers began the conversation by pointing out, “Harry is so under the thumb of Meghan” that nothing can “really [be] possible until he emerges from that.”

The author even went on to accuse the prince of having “thrown in his lot with his wife” and weighed in on how the resulting “slagging off” of his family became the catalyst for everything that’s come.

This claim follows a warning by Netflix production team sources who “genuinely think it’s going to be worse than the royals can imagine. I’m told that it’s going to be utterly explosive and will be very damaging.”