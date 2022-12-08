Bushra Bibi, Zulfi Bukhari plot sale of Toshakhana watches in latest alleged audio leak

In the latest development to the Toshakhana scandal, an audio clip of allegedly featuring former prime minister Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi and PTI leader Zulfikar Bukhari discussing the sale of watches has surfaced, Geo News reported Thursday.
In the alleged audio, a woman, reportedly Bushra Bibi, can be heard asking a man, reportedly Zulfi Bukhari, about his health after responding to his greeting and then mentions selling Imran Khan's watches.
She said "Khan sb has some watches" and has asked to send them to you [Zulfi Bukhari] so that you can sell them somewhere.
The former PM's wife said the watches are not of any use to Khan.
In response, Zulfi Bukhari says: "I will do it".
Bushra Bibi: Hello
Zulfi Bukhari: Salam Alaikum, ji
Bushra Bibi: Ji, Walaikum Salam How are you?
Zulfi: I’m fine murshid, how are you?
Bushra: Thanks to Allah, Alhamdulillah. There are some watches of Khan sb. He asked me to send these to you and you will sell them because they are of no use to him.
Zulfi: Yes
Bushra: So, he wants you to deal with it
Zulfi: Yes, murshid. I will do it
This is a developing story and is being updated with more detail.
"Action was taken against those who tried to create chaos," CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja says
Support will provide training to 163 hospitals throughout Pakistan to increase their capability to treat patients...
Suleman claims he was forced into exile due to fake and manipulated cases against him and his family
Sources say PTI leader Shahbaz Gill was moved to hospital after he complained of breathing issues
Five-member bench headed by CJP Umar Ata Bandial resumes hearing suo motu notice on journalist Arshad Sharif's murder
Sources say Finance Minister Ishaq Dar called on President Arif Alvi, discussed political strategy, matter of...