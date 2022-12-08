Bushra Bibi, Zulfi Bukhari plot sale of Toshakhana watches in latest alleged audio leak

Former prime minister Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi (left) and PTI's Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari.

In the latest development to the Toshakhana scandal, an audio clip of allegedly featuring former prime minister Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi and PTI leader Zulfikar Bukhari discussing the sale of watches has surfaced, Geo News reported Thursday.

In the alleged audio, a woman, reportedly Bushra Bibi, can be heard asking a man, reportedly Zulfi Bukhari, about his health after responding to his greeting and then mentions selling Imran Khan's watches.

She said "Khan sb has some watches" and has asked to send them to you [Zulfi Bukhari] so that you can sell them somewhere.

The former PM's wife said the watches are not of any use to Khan.

In response, Zulfi Bukhari says: "I will do it".

Transcript of audio

Bushra Bibi: Hello

Zulfi Bukhari: Salam Alaikum, ji

Bushra Bibi: Ji, Walaikum Salam How are you?

Zulfi: I’m fine murshid, how are you?

Bushra: Thanks to Allah, Alhamdulillah. There are some watches of Khan sb. He asked me to send these to you and you will sell them because they are of no use to him.

Zulfi: Yes

Bushra: So, he wants you to deal with it

Zulfi: Yes, murshid. I will do it

This is a developing story and is being updated with more detail.