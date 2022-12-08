Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner snub Taylor Swift at People’s Choice Awards

Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner allegedly snubbed Taylor Swift at the People’s Choice Awards amid their ongoing feud.
The Kardashian-Jenner sparked a feud with the Red hit-maker after they didn’t applaud when the singer’s name was called in the ceremony last year.
During their recent interaction, Kris and Khloe appeared to ignore Billy Porter when he mentions Taylor’s name.
The two went silent while everyone else was cheering, reported The Mirror.
Meanwhile, the reality TV duo wore black outfits for the star-studded event however Khloe couldn’t join her mother onstage to accept the award immediately.
The Revenge Body star shared that her ‘outfit broke’. Taking to Instagram, she wrote: “The whole zipper popped open. So I am sewn into my outfit. I had to pee. So we had to cut the stitching out and sew me back in.”
“I’m so sorry I’m out of breath. I was trying to fix my hair, oh my god, a girl’s gotta fix her hair,” she quipped at the time.
