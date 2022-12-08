Harry, Meghan Netflix series timing ‘couldn’t be more insensitive’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been making headlines with their upcoming Netflix docu-series which comes just before King Charles III’s coronation.
Reacting to the Sussexes’ series, royal correspondent Michael Cole spoke with GB News to share: “The timing couldn't be more insensitive.”
“Thursday, when it starts running at eight o'clock in the morning in case you want to get up early for a treat, marks the third month exactly after Her Majesty The Queen died,” the former BBC Royal Correspondent added.
He added that the parent-of-two are “training their sixteen-inch guns on the Royal Family, people who used to be very close to them".
"If it's just one long moan-athon, people will get very fed up with that. Nobody likes a winger.
"But they have thrown in the race, and of course race is the big no-no of the age. We saw how swiftly Buckingham Palace moved to cut loose Lady Susan Hussey after 60 years of service to The Crown.
"It looks like they're knock-on fighting, the gloves are off,” he added.
