BTS and LEGO are officially coming together!

BTS and LEGO officially come together for a collaboration

BTS and LEGO collaboration is a dream coming true for K-pop fans.

This great collaboration is hinted in LEGO’s recent post where a purple heart is indicated on a purple graphic which automatically directs fans to BTS. The description of promo also mentioned ‘Seven favorite pop icons’ with ‘light up like dynamite’ which sort of confirms BTS and LEGO coming together.

It all started when a BTS fan made design caught the eye of LEGO IDEAS, the production took some time because LEGO was working on a deal with HYBE. But they did send a birthday gift to Jin in 2021.

LEGO IDEAS is an initiative by LEGO where anyone is allowed to submit a design, if it catches attention and gets around 10,000 supporters, the idea will be executed.

The BTS Lego design will have all seven members of the band and ARMY is super excited for it!