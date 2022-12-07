Ayushmann Khurrana's 'An Action Hero' to be pulled out of theatres soon

An Action Hero, a recently released movie starring Ayushmann Khurrana, reported INR 0.4 crore in box office receipts on the fifth day of its theatrical run, according to IndiaToday.



As per reports, Ayushmann's thriller minted around INR 0.4 crore on its fifth day in theatres. This takes the film's total collection to around INR 8 crore in five days.

The numbers of the film are disappointing and the film will soon be wiped out of theatres based on its current performance at the box office; although, the reviews coming out of the film have mostly been positive.

An Action Hero stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead roles. The film is an action thriller which released in theatres on December 2, 2022. The film is directed by debutant director Anirudh Iyer, written by Neeraj Yaadav, and co-produced by T-Series and Colour Yellow Productions.