Ayushmann Khurrana's 'An Action Hero' to be pulled out of theatres soon

An Action Hero, a recently released movie starring Ayushmann Khurrana, reported INR 0.4 crore in box office receipts on the fifth day of its theatrical run, according to IndiaToday.
As per reports, Ayushmann's thriller minted around INR 0.4 crore on its fifth day in theatres. This takes the film's total collection to around INR 8 crore in five days.
The numbers of the film are disappointing and the film will soon be wiped out of theatres based on its current performance at the box office; although, the reviews coming out of the film have mostly been positive.
An Action Hero stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead roles. The film is an action thriller which released in theatres on December 2, 2022. The film is directed by debutant director Anirudh Iyer, written by Neeraj Yaadav, and co-produced by T-Series and Colour Yellow Productions.
Ajay Devgn's film Drishyam 2 is a sequel to hit thriller Drishyam
Will Smith says ‘Emancipation’ helped him during dark days after he slapped Chris Rock during Oscars
Alec Baldwin 9-year-old daughter was traumatized after learning about ‘Rust’ tragedy
Jennifer Lopez drops glamourous pictures on her social media account ahead of Christmas
Prince Harry can no longer return to the hold after making sensational claims about Meghan Markle
Amber Heard appeals her ex-husband Johnny Depp win in bombshell defamation case