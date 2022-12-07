Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' within touching distance from INR 200 crore mark

Drishyam 2, a recently released movie starring Ajay Devgn, kept up its impressive box office performance by earning INR 2.75 crore on its 19th day in theatres, according to the Hindustan Times.
As per reports, the film minted INR 2.75 crore on its 19th day in theatres. This takes the film's total collection to around INR 192.57 crore in 19 days.
Considering the current numbers and positive reviews coming from the film, Drishyam 2 is expected to enter the INR 200 crore club soon.
Drishyam 2 is a sequel to the hit 2017 thriller Drishyam which was directed by Nishikant Kamat and starred Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Rajat Kapoor in the lead roles. The film was a remake of a 2013 Malayalam film of the same name starring Mohanlal in the lead role.
Drishyam 2 is directed by Abhishek Pathak and had its theatrical release on November 18, 2022. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna, Tabu, Ishita Dutta, Rajat Kapoor, and Shriya Saran in the lead roles.
