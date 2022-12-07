Meghan Markle adds another feather in her cap

Meghan Markle, who received a prestigious gong at The Ripple of Hope awards last night in NYC, has been named for another award for her podcast Archetypes.



The Duchess of Sussex's Archetypes podcast has been named the Pop Podcast of 2022 at the People’s Choice Awards.

Lilibet and Archie's mother's podcast was honoured during Tuesday’s (6 December) awards show at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are achieving their goals since they stepped down as senior working royals in 2020 and moved to the US to live a life of their choice.

Meghan and Harry, who have many projects in the pipeline, are accused of being honoured for attacking the royal family. Some royal fans and commentators have asked the Sussexes to drop their royal titles if they can not stop hurting King Charles III and other royals.