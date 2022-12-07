Olivia Wilde delivers heartfelt speech after her PCA win for Don’t Worry Darling movie

Olivia Wilde has recently won the People’s Choice Awards (PCA) for Don’t Worry Darling movie on Monday.



In her acceptance speech, Olivia expressed her gratitude to the entire team of the movie.

“Obviously, this award isn't for me, it's for the entire production and it's such an honour to accept it on behalf of our entire Don't Worry Darling family,” said the 38-year-old.

The Third Person actress continued, “We made this in 2020 when we weren't confident that audiences would return to theatres and they showed up during the pandemic to make something that they hoped you guys would show up for, and you did show up. And we're so, so grateful.”

In addition to the cast, Olivia, who donned a see-through attire designed by Christian Dior, also appreciated the crew members who “worked” day and night for this movie.

“All these people showed up and they worked so hard, and they made so many sacrifices, just hoping to make something that you would enjoy,” stated the Life Itself actress.

She added, “So, this award means so much to all of us. And it's a real testament to their hard work. This is for them. Thank you, so, so much.”