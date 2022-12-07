Prince Harry’s steps in as Meghan Markle’s security: VIRAL VIDEO

file footage

Prince Harry on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, appeared to step into the shoes of his wife Meghan Markle’s personal security, as he attempted to protect her from rain at the Ripple of Hope Award gala.

According to The Independent, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at the gala on December 6, 2022 in style, with Meghan wearing a custom Nicolas Ghesquière for Louis Vuitton dress and Prince Harry in a classic navy suit.

However, their fashion was outshined by a sweet moment; just as they got out of their black SUV, Prince Harry attempted to save his lady love from the weather by holding out an umbrella over her.

In a clip that has since gone viral on Twitter, Prince Harry is indeed seen extending his arm out to hold an umbrella over Meghan as she makes her way into the award venue, with fans taking to the social media platform to laud him for his ‘gallantry’.

One fan tweeted: “No one is Meghan’s best security guard than her own loving husband. Harry would have protected his mother had she been alive today...”

Another added, “Oh, how I love his gallantry,” while yet another said, “Protecting the hair and outfit like an awesome husband.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were awarded the Robert F Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award at the event, alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the late NBA legend Bill Russell.