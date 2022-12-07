Prince William to issue statement on Meghan and Harry's documentary as his patience wears thin

Prince Harry said Britain's royal household regularly leak stories about each other, calling it "a dirty game" in a new trailer released on Monday for the much-anticipated Netflix documentary series about him and his wife Meghan.

The first three episodes of the series will be available on Thursday, the streaming service said, amid widespread speculation over what the couple, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will say about the other royals.

The prince has suggested in interviews he is now barely on speaking terms with the rest of the family, most notably with his father, King Charles, and elder brother, Prince William, the heir to the throne.

Buckingham Palace has released no statements about the documentary series and did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Monday.

But Royal experts and thousands of monarchists are convinced that Prince William would make a statement on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix documentary if more allegations against the royal family are levelled.

The first trailer of the Harry and Meghan's documentary was released when Prince William and Kate Middleton had landed in the US for an official visit.

The trailer left no doubt that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex aimed to overshadow William and Kate's visit.