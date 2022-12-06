Ranveer Singh reveals how he connected with Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh revealed in a recent interview that he and his wife Deepika Padukone established a bond over humiliation and rejections because they were both outsiders in the film industry, according to Hindustan Times.

Ranveer shared that he and Deepika both had to work their up in the film industry as they both were outsiders. He said that they connected over rejections, humiliations and struggles.

Ranveer said, "She’s also had to work her way up in the entertainment business. She’s that classic story of packing a suitcase and coming to the big, bad city. We’ve both connected over the rejections, the humiliations, the struggle, the reliance on one’s supportive family, etc.”

He further added about Deepika's family, "They’re like, as you said, a very simple middle-class to upper middle-class family, and they’re centred and grounded people."

On the work front, Ranveer Singh was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar alongside Boman Irani. He will be seen next in Rohit Shetty's film Cirkus.