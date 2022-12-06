Matthew Perry reveals he has never watched ‘Friends’: ‘Always makes me cry’

Matthew Perry revealed he never watched Friends because the show reminded him of the difficult time of his life.

In an interview with CBC, the 17 Again actor said it makes him “cry” that he struggled with addiction while other cast members did not.

“I didn’t watch the show, and haven’t watched the show, because I could go, drinking, opiates, drinking, cocaine,” he said.

“I could tell season by season by how I looked. That’s why I don’t wanna watch it, because that’s what I see,” he added.

“I was taking 55 Vicodin a day, I weighed 128 lbs, I was on Friends getting watched by 30 million people — and that’s why I can’t watch the show, ‘cause I was brutally thin.’

“I had a rule that I would never drink or do drugs while working,” Matthew said. “Because I had too much respect for the five people I was working with. So I was never wasted while working.”

“The thing that always makes me cry... is that it’s not fair. It’s not fair that I had to go through this disease while the other five didn’t,” the actor noted.

Later in the conversation, Matthew said, “I think I’m gonna start to watch it, because it really has been an incredible thing to watch it touch the hearts of different generations.”