John Travolta mourns tragic passing of co-star Kirstie Alley

John Travolta reacted to the heartbreaking news of the passing of his dear friend and former co-star Kirstie Alley on Monday.

Kirstie, best known for her role in the comedy series Cheers in the 1980s and 90s, has died of cancer at age 71, according to a family statement.

The Pulp Fiction actor, 68, took to his Instagram and shared a throwback picture of the actress along with an emotional tribute.

Travolta and Kirstie starred together in the 1989 rom-com Look Who's Talking.

“Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had,” Travolta penned. “I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again.”

Travolta — who also lost his wife, Kelly Preston, to cancer back in 2020 — followed up his tribute with a clip from Look Who’s Talking where he and Alley danced and shared a kiss.

Kirstie’s tragic death was announced in a statement by her two children, William "True" and Lillie Parker.

“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead,” the statement read.

Kirstie rose to popularity in 1987 playing Rebecca Howe in Cheers. She won an Emmy Award and a Golden Globe in 1991 for her role in the hit NBC show.