CJP Bandial takes suo motu notice of Arshad Sharif murder

Slain Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif. — AFP

Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial has taken suo motu notice of the "brutal" murder of journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya, a notice issued by the Supreme Court (SC) stated Tuesday.

A five-member bench, headed by the CJP, will hear the case today at 12:30pm.

Apart from the CJP, the bench will include justices Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Muhammad Ali Mazhar.

The court said that the CJP has issued notices to the interior secretary, foreign secretary, information secretary, director generals of Federal Investigation Authority (FIA), Intelligence Bureau, and president of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists.

Last week, former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan wrote a letter to the CJP demanding a judicial inquiry into Sharif's killing. The journalist was shot dead in Kenya in October.



PM Shehbaz Sharif, too, had written to the CJP for the formation of a judicial commission to investigate Sharif's killing and a demand was also made by the slain journalist's mother.



“The journalist community in the country and the public at large are deeply distressed and concerned about the death of the senior journalist and are seeking the court's scrutiny of the matter,” said the apex court in a statement announcing the suo motu action.

The murder



Journalist Arshad Sharif was killed on the night of October 23 in Kenya by Kenyan General Service Unit (GSU) officers as he was being driven to Nairobi.

The Kenyan police had initially claimed that the journalist was shot in a case of mistaken identity.

The government had formed a two-member team, including FIA and IB officials, to probe the murder. The team had travelled to Kenya and UAE.

Last month, FIA had told a Senate committee that it is preparing a report following the return of the investigation team from Kenya.