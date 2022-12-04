Imran Khan writing a letter to the CJP seeking justice for slain journalist Arshad Sharif on December 3, 2022. Screengrab of a Twitter video

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday wrote a letter to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, demanding a judicial inquiry into the killing of journalist Arshad Sharif, Geo News reported.

The former premier wrote a letter to CJP Umar Ata Bandial and demanded a judicial inquiry into the killing of Arshad Sharif.

In the letter, Imran Khan demanded the chief justice to constitute a ‘free’ judicial commission to investigate the murder of senior journalist.

Earlier in December, the daughter of slain journalist Arshad Sharif, Alizah Arshad, wrote a letter to the Supreme Court judges and demanded the constitution of a judicial commission to probe into her father’s assassination case.

Alizah Arshad stated in her letter that she was seeking justice for her father who had been martyred in Kenya 36 days ago. As an investigative journalist, her father exposed the corruption of elites and presented evidence, she wrote. She pleaded with the honourable judges having influential positions to serve justice to the victims. She requested the SC judges to constitute a judicial commission and conduct the hearings in open court.