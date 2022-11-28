FIA reveals investigation team's report on Arshad Sharif's case contains sensitive information

Slain journalist Arshad Sharif. — Facebook/File

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Monday informed the Senate Standing Committee for Interior about the report being prepared regarding the slain journalist Arshad Sharif’s case following the return of the investigation team from Kenya.



It was learnt that the report also contains sensitive information regarding the anchorperson, who was allegedly shot dead by the Kenyan police, in what they deemed as a case of mistaken identity, on the night of October 23 while he was travelling to Nairobi.

FIA officials, during a meeting, presided over by the committee’s chairman Mohsin Aziz, said that the process of collecting evidence is underway. Meanwhile, officials of the interior ministry were also present during the meeting to brief the committee on the case.

The two-member investigation team — comprising FIA Director Athar Wahid and Intelligence Bureau's Deputy Director General Omar Shahid Hamid — went to Kenya to investigate the murder and gather information and is still working as more information is needed for further probe, special secretary of the interior said.

The official updated the members of the committee that a report is currently being prepared.



Senator Azam Nazir Tarar, who was also present during the meeting, said that the government has established a commission to work on the case, while FIA is also continuing the probe.

The senator said that the matter is also under consideration at the Supreme Court of Pakistan and that no more forums should be established on the matter given it is now being considered by the court. He added that neither the rules nor the law allow it.

Tarar suggested waiting for what the Supreme Court has to say.

“We should not monitor a pending inquiry by ourselves. The murder is very horrific,” the senator said during the committee’s meeting, which concluded after adjourning the session on Sharif’s murder case.