Arshad Sharif murder: SC HR cell looking into case on letter of deceased’s mother, says CJP

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial on Monday said the court had initiated proceedings on an application, filed by the mother of senior journalist and anchorperson Muhammad Arshad Sharif, who was killed in Kenya last month.

He said the Human Rights Cell of the apex court was investigating the matter on a letter written by Arshad Sharif’s mother. He said that the court would see the fact-finding commission’s report on Arshad Sharif murder. He said an investigation team had gone to Kenya for probe and the court was summoning a report from the commission. He added that once the material arrived, then it would be easy for the bench to provide assistance.

In a letter to the SC last week, Arshad Sharif’s mother requested the CJP to set up a judicial commission comprising senior Supreme Court judges to determine the real motive and identify criminals behind her son’s killing.