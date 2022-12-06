BTS RM and Suga get candid on their future after military service

BTS RM and Suga recently revealed what might be in store for them after they complete their military training in the first episode of Suga's new Suchwita.

On November 17, BigHit announced that BTS will be joining their mandatory military service, starting with Jin on December 13, and reconvene as a group in 2025.

In his new show, Suga invited RM to discuss their future after 2025. "Let’s talk about 2025 now, then."

RM replied, "Wow, that’s in a long time. In 2025 I will have completed my military service and will have started to grow my hair again."

RM further added, "I don’t know what’s going to happen in 2025, but if I come back to work early, I was thinking that maybe… I could prepare some songs before the other members came for BTS or for me."



He clarified that "he is unsure" because he is "not there yet." Suga agreed with him and said, "I think this is why it’s hard for us to talk about what we’re going to do in 2025. We’re always like that.

The 29 year old added, "The moment we say, “There’s no way that’s going to happen,” we start worrying."

RM shared, "No matter what happens, in 2025, if we all come back together and promote as a full group, that’d be great… really. I think that’s ideal."



