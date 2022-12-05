Ayushmann Khurrana's 'An Action Hero' ends opening weekend on a decent note

An Action Hero, a recently released movie starring Ayushmann Khurrana, reportedly made INR 2.4 crore on its third day of theatrical release, according to a report from IndiaToday.

As per reports, Ayushmann's thriller minted around INR 2.4 crore on its second day in theatres. This takes the film's total collection to INR 5.87 crore in three days.



Though the numbers of the film are disappointing, the film is expected to grow in the coming days considering the positive reviews coming out of the thriller. However, the constant growth at the box office of Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2 and Varun Dhawan's Bhediya might hinder An Action Hero's business.

An Action Hero stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead roles. The film is an action thriller which released in theatres on December 2, 2022. The film is directed by debutant director Anirudh Iyer, written by Neeraj Yaadav, and co-produced by T-Series and Colour Yellow Productions.