Deepika Padukone to fly off to Qatar to unveil FIFA World Cup trophy

Deepika Padukone also represented India at the Cannes 2022 as the jury member

Deepika Padukone will be unveiling the FIFA World Cup trophy for the finals in Qatar.

Deepika will be soon leaving for Qatar to participate in the event. The Gehraiyaan actor will be revealing the trophy in the presence of a packed stadium.

This honourable opportunity is a proud moment for all the Indiana and the Indian cinema lovers that Deepika Padukone will be representing their country on an international platform.

Previously, the Piku actress represented India at the Cannes Film Festival 2022 in France as the Jury member.

On the work front, the 36-year old actress was last seen in film Gehraiyaan that streamed on global OTT platform Amazon Prime, reports IndiaToday.

Deepika Padukone will be next seen in film Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham which is slated to release on January 25. She further has Project K opposite Prabhas and The Intern along with Amitabh Bachchan in the pipeline.