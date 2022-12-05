Brooklyn Beckham shows off symbolic new tattoo

Brooklyn Beckham has shown off a new tattoo. He has had his middle name 'Joseph' scrawled across his left arm.

On Sunday, the son of David and Victoria Beckham, 23, opted for the letters to be inked in fancy handwriting adding to his 100 tattoos.

Brooklyn revealed earlier this year that an incredible 70 of his now 101 inkings are in honour of his new wife Nicola Peltz, who he married on April 9.

He made the revelation following him having 'married' simply written across the side of his hand.

Brooklyn admitted Nicola 'always cries' when he surprises her with a new inking.

Before going on to say: 'She always cries when I get her another tattoo, I always love to surprise her with new ink.'

It comes after the aspiring chef showcased his wedding vows which he had immortalised onto his arm in May.